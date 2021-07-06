Cameo is giving college athletes a place to find their voice in the new NIL era

TUCSON (KVOA) -- You want former Salpointe Catholic star running back Bijan Robinson ('20) to give your kids some inspirational advice?

Hit him up on Cameo.

The app designed to connect famous people with their fans is one of the first avenues that is attracting college athletes who are now eligible to capitlize financially on their name, image and likeness (NIL).

Robinson is on it as is Arizona Wildcats men's basketball forward Dalen Terry. Even UA women's basketball head coach Adia Barnes is dispensing shout outs on Cameo.

Not all Cameo's are created equal. You can connect with Terry on a live or taped video chat for $40 but it will cost you $125 to get that personalized one-on-one with Robinson.

The Texas running back burst onto the college football season late in the 2020 season with 100-yard rushing performance in three of his last four games. The freshman was named the offensive MVP of the Longhorns Valero Bowl win after he rolled up 183 yards on just ten carries against Colorado.

Terry appears to be the lone current Wildcats' athlete at the moment using Cameo to build a personal brand. UA alums Kenny Lofton ($85), Khalil Tate ($80), Nick Johnson ($50), Barnes ($65), Zach Green ($5), Miles Simon and men's basketball assistant coach Jason Terry ($245) are all available on the platform.

Tucson High football product and Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace ($60) is on Cameo as well.

