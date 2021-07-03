NIL avenues starting to take shape in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The gates to finance are open for college athletes and the deals are being signed.

July 1 marked the beginning of the new academic year and also marked the first day college athletes could profit from use of their name, image or likeness (NIL).

Name, image, likeness arrives for UA athletes

The NCAA has handed managing this new avalanche to the schools. Athletic directors and compliance staffs are learning and educating their players on the fly.

Schools must make sure that any endorsement deal or social media partnership that an athlete receives follow with the laws of that particular state.

Salpointe Catholic football legend and Texas running back Bijan Robinson debuted a partnership with an app called Cameo where fans can pay a fee to get a shout out from an athlete or celebrity.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson has partnered with Cameo.



For 0, you can request a personalized video for things like birthday parties and graduations.@KVUE | @Bijan5Robinson pic.twitter.com/pXET3ozLSr — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) July 1, 2021

Here in Tucson, longtime football supporter Andy Braun is partnering with a number of college football players from Southern Arizona to endorse his services with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.

Among the players on that list include Salpointe Catholic grad and Ohio State defensive back Lathan Ransom, Arizona Wildcats wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jamarye Joiner and Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet.

If you’re in Arizona and need a mortgage call my man Andy Braun at Fairway Mortgage! ✅



520-495-8989 — 𝟙𝟘 ™ (@Jamaryejoiner) July 1, 2021

Arizona Basketball forward Dalen Terry can now receive money for those fashion collaboration requests he gets on his Instagram account. If the companies want to pay of course.

He said this week that he is evaluating several different avenues to leverage his social media brand.

NIL however is not benefitting UA's international student athletes. Basketball players like Kerr Kriisa, Helena Pueyo and tennis star Gustaf Strom cannot capitalize on their brand value due to the rules of the student visa program that prevents them from earning a substantial income while studying in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.