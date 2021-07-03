Luz and FC Tucson Women cruise

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Luz Duarte is hot. She is burning up the Women's Premier Soccer League pitch this season.

Duarte scored two more goals Friday night in a 3-0 winning result for the FC Tucson Women over SC del Sol of Phoenix in front of a large crowd at Kino North Stadium.

WPSL: FC Tucson 3, SC del Sol 0

The Catalina and Pueblo High product and one-time Mexican National team member now has eight goals in six matches for FCTW.

The Women in Black (5-1-0/W-D-L) remain in 1st place in the West region's Desert Conference with a three-point lead over FC Arizona (4-1-2).

Ironwood Ridge grad and Saint Mary's College midfielder Bella Santavicca scored the third goal for FC Tucson.

FC Tucson has two regular season games remaining. Both on the road against SC del Sol (July 7) and El Paso Surf (July 10).

This is the 23rd season of the WPSL with 131 sides playing coast-to-coast this season.

