UA foreign hoops players enjoying Mexican food from Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - University of Arizona Men's Basketball coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats had another shootaround on Thursday.

Afterward, players got the chance to get up, closer and personal with Tucson-area reporters.

We learned a bit more about UArizona sophomore guard, Kerr Kriisa, who's from Estonia. He tells us he getting used to the 100 plus degree heat in the Old Pueblo, and he can't get enough of Tucson's wide variety of Mexican food.

"The weather here, I have to give huge respect to all people who have to live through the weather here," Kriisa said. "Plus, I started liking Mexican food, and obviously the mountains and sunsets here, it's just a great place to be in general."

Coach Tommy Lloyd talked about the team as a whole.

"It's been a great transition. It's been a ton of fun the last month or so, getting on the court consistently with the guys. We've got a great group of guys, that I think are in a real exciting point in their career, most of them are young players," Lloyd said.