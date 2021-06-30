John Galas out as FC Tucson manager

TUCSON (KVOA) -- FC Tucson president Amanda Powers has made it clear on numerous occassions that she took the job running the USL League One side with an intent on winning.

A 2-4-3 record thru nine games in 2021 was simply not enough winning and the club parted ways with manager John Galas on Tuesday.

FC Tucson is currently in 11th place in the 12-team USL 1.

FC Tucson Vice President of Soccer Operations Jon Pearlman looks on during a 2021 pre-season training session at Kino North Stadium

Vice President of Soccer Operations Jon Pearlman will take over as the interim manager. It's his second stint on the sideline for the club. He managed FCT to a 18-7-3 records over two seasons (2016-17) when the club competed in the Premier Development League.

FC Tucson will host Fort Lauderdale CF on Saturday at Kino North Stadium with kickoff at 7 p.m.

