Former Wildcat Deandre Ayton & Suns headed to NBA Finals

TUCSON (KVOA) - Former Arizona standout Deandre Ayton would have been a senior at the University of Arizona had he not left college early to enter pro basketball, and now, he's headed to the NBA Finals.

Ayton scored 16 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the decisive, 130-103 win over the LA Clippers in game six of the Western Conference Finals.

Chris Paul scored 41 points and dished out 8 assists. 

It's the first time the Phoenix Suns will be in the NBA finals in 28 years. 

The Suns will await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.  

