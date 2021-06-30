Skip to Content

14 UArizona baseball players enter transfer portal

TUCSON (KVOA) - Former Arizona Baseball Coach Jay Johnson left the Wildcats over a week ago and is now the head coach at LSU. 

Since then, 14 Wildcat baseball players have entered the transfer portal.

Here's the list: 

  • 3B Jacob Berry (Freshman All-American)
  • OF Branden Boissiere (3rd-year So.) 
  • OF Tyler Casagrande (3rd-year So.)
  • LHP Ian Churchill (4th-year Jr.)
  • RHP Bryce Collins (3rd-year Fr.)
  • RHP Hunter Cope (2nd-year Fr.)
  • RHP German Fajardo (2nd-year Fr.)
  • RHP Quinn Flanagan (4th-year So.)
  • C Kaden Hopson (2nd-year Fr.)
  • RHP Ryan Kysar (1st-year Fr.)
  • OF Blake Paugh (4th-year Jr.)
  • UTIL Jacob Shaver (2nd-year Fr.)
  • Infielder Kyson Donahue  (1st-year Fr.)
  • 1B/LHP TJ Curd (1st-year Fr.)
