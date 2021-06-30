14 UArizona baseball players enter transfer portal

14 UArizona baseball players enter transfer portalUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Former Arizona Baseball Coach Jay Johnson left the Wildcats over a week ago and is now the head coach at LSU.
Since then, 14 Wildcat baseball players have entered the transfer portal.
Here's the list:
- 3B Jacob Berry (Freshman All-American)
- OF Branden Boissiere (3rd-year So.)
- OF Tyler Casagrande (3rd-year So.)
- LHP Ian Churchill (4th-year Jr.)
- RHP Bryce Collins (3rd-year Fr.)
- RHP Hunter Cope (2nd-year Fr.)
- RHP German Fajardo (2nd-year Fr.)
- RHP Quinn Flanagan (4th-year So.)
- C Kaden Hopson (2nd-year Fr.)
- RHP Ryan Kysar (1st-year Fr.)
- OF Blake Paugh (4th-year Jr.)
- UTIL Jacob Shaver (2nd-year Fr.)
- Infielder Kyson Donahue (1st-year Fr.)
- 1B/LHP TJ Curd (1st-year Fr.)