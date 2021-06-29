Sunnyside grad Bravo-Young is Athlete of Year at Penn St.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sunnyside High School wrestling legend Roman Bravo-Young has been named the male athlete of the year at Penn State.

The proud Tucson native has represented the Sunnyside Unified School District and the Old Pueblo across the nation, en route to winning a Big-10 and national title.

Roman Bravo-Young went unbeaten at Sunnyside High School his entire career and won 4 state titles. He's continued his success at the highest level.

In Penn State's description of the award, it says: "From Tucson, Arizona, Bravo-Young ended the 2020-21 year with a 14-0 record and was a Hodge Trophy finalist. His accolades over the course of last season included winning his first Big Ten title at 133 in the Bryce Jordan Center, All-America laurels by virtue of his national title and first-team All-Big Ten honors. He heads into his senior season with a 588-9 career record, including four pins, six technical falls and 17 majors."