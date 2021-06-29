Gymnastic World’s Tomita on Hall of Fame Induction

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gymnastic World's owner Yoichi Tomita returned from the USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials as a Hall of Famer.

The longtime Tucsonan and former assistant coach of the Team USA men's Olympic Team was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame over the weekend in Saint Louis.

"During the men's final, right before the team was presented, we were down ushered to the floor, and we were introduced to the crowd," Tomita said. "It was an amazing feeling! And I think my heart was really filled with appreciation and gratitude."