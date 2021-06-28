Pay the man: Ayton playing his way to a max deal

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Deandre Ayton is about to become a very rich Arizona Wildcat.

He already got a handsome rookie contract for being the 1st overall player selected in 2018.

But after three full seasons and the performance that he is putting up in the NBA Playoffs, Ayton is looking like he will indeed get the maximum contract extension he's due later this summer.

Ayton shot 63% during the regular season, but he has upped that to 71% in the post-season while averaging a double-double in points (16) and rebounds (11).

Deandre Ayton could be in line for a contract extension worth $168 million (Photo courtesy: ESPN)

His biggest contribution though has come at the defensive end of the floor where he has helped Phoenix neutralize all-star centers in Anthony Davis and league MVP Nikola Jokic in the paint as well as showing his ability to guard smaller players on the perimeter.

Ayton had 19 points, 22 rebounds and four blocked shots in the Suns 84-80 Game 4 road win over the Los Angeles Clippers. It was the first time since Charles Barkley in 1993 that a Suns big man had 20-plus rebounds in a playoff game.

The 3rd-year center makes just under $10 million a year. That number could jump north of $30 million a year in a max deal that would stretch five years and total close to $170 million.

