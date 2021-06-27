SCOREBOARD: Sugar Skulls, FC Tucson lose; Saguaros win
TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was 1-for-3 night on the winning side for Tucson's summer professional teams as the Saguaros got a 13-3 victory at Roswell while FC Tucson fell on the road at 1st place Union Omaha 1-0 and for the second straight game the Sugar Skulls were beaten in the final minute, this time by Northern Arizona 48-44.
USL LEAGUE ONE
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst scored the lone goal of the game six minutes in as the first place club in USL 1 held on for a 1-0 win.
Each team had 12 shots on goal in the game.
FC Tucson (2-3-4, 9 points) host Fort Lauderdale CF Saturday July 3 at 7 p.m.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
There's a third team in Arizona if you weren't aware. The Northern Arizona Wranglers have settled in Prescott for their initial Indoor Football League season.
The Wranglers (1-5) had not won a game until they held off Demery Croft and the Sugar Skulls on the final play of the game Saturday night.
The 48-44 loss is the fourth straight for Tucson (1-5).
The Sugar Skulls will host the Arizona Rattlers on Saturday, July 3.
PECOS LEAGUE
Tyler Rumbaugh pitched seven strong innings, striking out nine as Tucson beat the Invaders 13-3.
The Saguaros (15-8) remain in first place in the Pecos League's Mountain South Division.
Kokko Figuereido had three hits and three RBI. Danny Kerr and Leo Gallegos each drove in a pair of runs.
Tucson has won four of the five games in this six-game home-and-home series with Roswell that wraps on Sunday night.
