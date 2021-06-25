Little League Rundown

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The road to state, regionals and nationals is underway for Southern Arizona Little League Softball and Baseball all star teams.

In District 5 Friday night, Continental Ranch came from 7-0 down to beat Thornydale 11-10 to sweep the 8-10 Softball title series. Continental Ranch had also won on Thursday night by one run (15-14).

The ladies will now advance to the state tournament hosted by District 10 in Cottonwood, the week of July 5.

Over at Mission Manor Park in District 12, Sunnyside beat Southwest 39-5 in Game 1 of the Minors (9-11) softball district title series. Game 2 is Saturday at 7:45.

District 12 will host the Baseball 8-10 state tournament this summer. Those games will be played July 17-27.

District 5 will host both the Softball Juniors and Seniors state tournaments at Arthur Pack Park July 5-9.

Continental Ranch's Mia Corona gets ready to pitch during her team's District championship victory over Thornydale

Here is a list of District Champions in Southern Arizona:

DISTRICT 5

Softball (8-10): Continental Ranch

DISTRICT 8

Softball (Seniors): Sierra Vista (advanced without play)

DISTRICT 12

Baseball (50/70): Copper Hills

