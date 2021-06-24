UA baseball coach leaving Tucson for LSU gig?

BATON ROUGE, LA (KVOA) - After Arizona baseball coach Jay Johnson took the Wildcats to two College World Series in the last five years, everybody knew he'd be one of the hottest commodities in college baseball.

Now, it appears Coach Johnson has cashed in.

KVOA has been in contact all afternoon with sources in Baton Rouge & New Orleans, Louisiana.

The NBC affiliate in New Orleans, LA has confirmed the initial reports from D1Baseball.com: Jay Johnson has agreed to become the next coach at Louisiana State University.

The Arizona Wildcats have four national titles in baseball while LSU has 6.

Both programs have storied traditions.

Arizona has advanced to the College World Series three times in the last ten years - two of those appearances have seen the Wildcats make it to the NCAA Championship series.

The Wildcats won a national title in 2012.

If you're wondering, LSU's last title came in 2009. However, it's been assumed Louisiana State can come up with a much higher salary for Johnson.

The LSU baseball coach search had been narrowed down to three – Arizona coach Jay Johnson, Notre Dame's link Jarrett, and East Carolina's Cliff Godwin.

After Arizona lost to Stanford in the College World Series, Johnson apparently was interviewed for the position at LSU left behind by Paul Mainieri. Coach Mainieri retired after 15 seasons as the Tigers' coach.