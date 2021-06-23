Tucson owner of Gymnastics World to be inducted into Hall of Fame this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Old Pueblo's Yoichi Tomita has been hard at work as the owner of Tucson's Gymnastic's World. However, he'll take a break from shaping the lives of young gymnasts to be officially honored this weekend at the USA Gymnastics Trials in Saint Louis.

Yes! Tomita is headed to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be on Saturday at the Olympic Trials.

"I'm really honored, and at the same time, I have gratitude and appreciation for everyone who helped me through the last [46] years in the United States," said Tomita, "There's really no words to express my gratitude and appreciation."

"When I came to the USA at the age of 18, I could have never thought in my wildest dreams I'd be part of a Hall of Fame class, representing this great county," Tomita added. "Never in a million years. It's been a great life, and I'm very passionate about this sport and it's so nice to be recognized."

Tomita is still set to be a special advisor with Team USA in the upcoming 2021 summer Olympics in his native country of Japan.

The following is the official description of Tomita on the USA Gymnastics website.