Saguaros back home and still winning

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Tucson Saguaros are back in the Old Pueblo.

The city's professional baseball team is playing its games in the Pecos League this season at Amphitheater High School. 2021 is the Saguaros sixth season on the unaffiliated professional baseball circuit.

PECOS: Tucson 13, Roswell 7

Amphi is the club's 4th different home since arriving in Tucson in 2016. The Saguaros played their inagural season at Kino Memorial Stadium. They have since played games at Reid Park and Cherry Field.

Despite the many moves the team has found success on the field. Tucson has won four division titles and two league championships in its first five seasons.

The Saguaros took the Pecos League in their inaugural season in 2016 and won the title last year in a COVID-19 campaign that was played in a bubble down in Texas.

Tucson swept the Salina Stockade in a best-of-three.

The league this season consists of 14 teams in three divisions. Tucson is in the four-team Mountain South along with Alpine (TX), Sante Fe (NM) and Roswell (NM).

Sean McNeil is back for his second season as Tucson's manager. The Saguaros went 24-4 under his leadership in the bubble last season and are off to a 12-7 start this summer after a 13-7 victory Tuesday night over Roswell.

The Invaders and Saguaros will continue their four-game series on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with games beginning at 7 p.m.

