All eyes on Jay

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona has already lost one head coach to the Southeastern Conference, might there be a second.

UA Baseball's season ended on Monday with a 14-5 loss to Stanford at the College World Series.

Now the focus will turn to whether or not head coach Jay Johnson remains with the program. LSU reportedly has interest in talking to Johnson about becoming the head coach of the Tigers' baseball juggernaut.

The Wildcats recently lost women's soccer head coach Tony Amato to the Florida Gators. The SEC is the top conference in college athletics in terms of coaches salaries.

LSU and Arizona have each been to the CWS 18 times but all of the Tigers 18 appearances have been since 1986 while only five of the Wildcats 18 appearances have come in the same time frame.

The Tigers have six national titles to UA's four.

UA athletics director Dave Heeke (right) may have to go into the bank vault again to pony up and try and keep another head coach

Arizona has been a cyclical program at best this century finding big-time success every four years. The Wildcats earned trips to Omaha in 2004, 2012, 2016 and 2021, making the CWS Finals twice (2012, 2016) and winning one national championship (2012). UA made the Super Regionals in 2008.

Johnson has taken Arizona to the NCAA Tournament in three of the five seasons (2016, 2017, 2021) he's been head coach and there has been a tournament.

But the Wildcats have also missed the post-season in ten of the 20 full NCAA seasons this century and have made the NCAA Tournament just 12 times in the 27 seasons since the Director's Cup was established in 1994.

LSU has made 24 post-season appearances over that same 27-season span.

Johnson's contract has been extended twice already since he arrived at Arizona (2017 and 2018). He made a base salary of $530,000 this season and his current deal runs for two more seasons.

