TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Baseball opens play in the program's 18th College World Series on Saturday when the 5th seed Wildcats take on No. 4 seed and defending champion Vanderbilt.

Wildcat Breakdown: College World Series

It's UA's 2nd trip to Omaha under head coach Jay Johnson and 4th trip this century (2004, 2012, 2016). The Wildcats made the CWS Finals in 2016 and won the national championship in 2012.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly is joined by UA Baseball beat writer Brian Pederson from AZ Desert Swarm.

The two dive into how UA will handle top college pitcher Kumar Rocker, can the Wildcats can play deep in Omaha if super freshman Daniel Susac continues to struggle at the plate, how the Wildcats will utilize their pitching staff with off days between most games and if Arizona's defense could be a liability at the spacious TD Ameritrade Park.

During the non-football season, Kelly is joined on Wildcat Breakdown by an array of analysts who include former UA athletes and local, regional and national sports media personalities.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.