Susac called Arizona Baseball’s shot

TUCSON (KVOA) -- UA freshman Daniel Susac knew all along that the Wildcats would be one of the final eight teams standing.

Well maybe he didn't know it but he certainly wished it. Last June just as the Pandemic summer of 2020 was beginning, the incoming UA freshman sent out a tweet with one single word, Omaha.

It is where the 5th seed Wildcats will continue their season this weekend and Susac is a large part of the reason why. He added another award to his mantle this week.

The Wildcats starting catcher along with freshman designated hitter Jacob Berry and senior centerfielder Donta Williams were all named to the American Baseball Coaches Association's West Region 1st team.

UA is the only program in the West Region with three players tabbed to the First Team.

Daniel Susac's older brother Andrew has 114 games in the big leagues with the Giants, Braves, Orioles and Pirates (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics)

Susac was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and he and Berry were Collegiate Baseball's National Co-Freshman of the Year.

Susac is hitting .329 this sseason with 34 extra-base hits, and 61 RBI but he has struggled during the post-season batting just .182 (4-for-22) with only one extra base hit.

Arizona opens the 2021 College World Series on Saturday night against reigning champion and No. 4 seed Vanderbilt. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. MST on ESPN.

