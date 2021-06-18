Montiel’s road to title shot rolls through Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Juan Macias Montiel has waited a long time for his chance.

The Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico-born boxer turned pro and fought his first fight in November 2009.

Saturday night in Houston, Texas he will fight for a major championship for the first time in his career when he takes on Jermall Charlo for the WBC World Middleweight title.

ALL ACCESS: Charlo vs. Montiel

Montiel, the nephew of Fernando Montiel, who held boxing world championships in three different weight classes, spent the final weeks of his pre-fight camp training here in Southern Arizona running the road and hills of Mt. Lemmon.

Jermall Charlo and Juan Montiel each have 22 knockouts on their careers (Photo courtesy: Showtime)

The 27-year old, who goes by the nickname Juanito, has won 22 of his 26 professional bouts and all 22 of those wins have come by way of knockout.

Charlo, a Houston-native, is undefeated in 31 fights with 22 knockouts and is a heavy favorite in the title showdown which will take place at the Toyota Center.

The fight will air on Showtime with preliminary bouts beginning at 6 p.m. Tucson time.

