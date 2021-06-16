Tucson, UArizona’s Schnell expresses excitement about Olympics

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Diving All-American, and Tucson native, Delaney Schnell, added to the University of Arizona's Olympic legacy when she qualified for two events at the Tokyo Olympics (seen on KVOA beginning July 23rd).

After winning the 10-meter synchronized platform event on Saturday, Schnell won the platform dive on Sunday evening at the U.S. Olympic Swimming and Diving Trials.

"It's still, a lot of emotions are running through," said Schnell, "It hasn't really become real. It's finally starting to become real. I've competed at this level before, and, knowing that I'm going to compete against a lot of divers that I've competed against before, it's really exciting. I think, it also reminds me I have a really good shot at performing really well, and hopefully getting on that podium. I'm really excited. It really means a lot, because I've represented my country since I was 12-years-old, and it's really cool to finally do it at the top level."

Schnell's qualification for the Tokyo games adds to Arizona Women's Swimming and Diving's illustrious Olympics history as Wildcats have competed in the pool in the Olympics 66 times.