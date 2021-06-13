SCOREBOARD: Both Sugar Skulls and FC Tucson lose

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was a losing Saturday night on the Tucson professional sports front as FC Tucson fell 3-2 to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and the Arizona Rattlers came from behind in the 4th quarter to beat the Tucson Sugar Skulls 44-34.

USL LEAGUE ONE

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC peppered the goal all night at Kino North Stadium out-shooting host FC Tucson 23-11 on their way to a 3-2 victory.

The Men in Black fell down 2-0 in the first half before rallying to tie in the second half. Ricky Ruiz and Jonathan Ricketts put FC Tucson in an early hole. Charlie Dennis helped the home side equalize the game with goals in 61st and 85th minutes.

But the Red Wolves just four minutes after Dennis' second tally retook the lead on a goal by Juan Galindrez.

FC Tucson (2-3-2, 8 points) heads out on the road for their next two games. They'll play at North Texas SC on June 19 followed by a game with Union Omaha on June 26.

The side's next home game is July 3 against Fort Lauderdale CF.

Giovanni Calixtro picks himself up off the pitch after being knocked down by a Chattanooga Red Wolves player

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

The Arizona Rattlers scored a pair of late touchdowns to hold off a stubborn Tucson Sugar Skulls squad 44-34 in the Battle of Arizona at Phoenix Suns Arena.

The Rattlers jumped out to a 16-0 lead only to see Tucson rally back and go ahead 34-30.

Arizona quarterback Drew Powell ran for three touchdowns. He now has a IFL-high 11 on the season. He also threw for a score.

Demry Croft threw for three touchdowns for the Sugar Skulls and ran for another. Tucson running back Mike Jones caught a touchdown pass and ran for the touchdowns that gave the Sugar Skulls their 3rd quarter lead.

Tucson (1-3) returns home on June 19 to face the Massachusetts Pirates.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.