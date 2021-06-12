Meisberger set for title run

TUCSON (KVOA) -- UA does hurdles. It's why Shannon Meisberger transferred to the Wildcats track program from Georgetown.

The junior will run for the NCAA title in the 400-meter hurdles on Saturday at Track Town USA in Eugene, Oregon.

The Lenox, Massachusetts-native entered the championships with the sixth fastest 400mH time (56.61) this season. She then went out and posted the 3rd fastest time in the semifinal (56.63).

Meisberger will have to beat Pac-12 rival Ana Cockrell from USC. Cockrell bested her last month to win the Pac-12 Championship.

If Meisberger can pull it off she'll join her training partner Sage Watson (2017) and Robin Marks (1981) as UA's lone national champions in the event.

The 400mH Final is set to run Saturday at 4:27 p.m. Also on the docket for competition on Saturday for UA is Lillian Lowe in the high jump at 2:30 p.m.

Shannon Meisberger has spent the last two seasons training next to UA Olympic hurdlers Georganne Moline and Sage Watson (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Simon Asher)

NCAA TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY 3

MEN'S 4X400

The team of Umajesty Williams, Calvin Wilson, Isaac Davis and Johnnie Blockburger finished sixth in the 4x400 relay finals (3:03.58) to re-break their school record.

The foursome set the mark at this year's West Prelims (3:04.10).

MEN'S HIGH JUMP

Justice Summerset put a cap on his senior season and successful career at Arizona on Friday, earning Second-Team All-America accolades with a mark of 2.20m (7-2.5) and an 11th place finish in the men's high jump.

The men's side closed out the meet with 10 points to finish 30th.

Summerset ends UA career with 11th place NCAA finish

HEPTHALON

Skylar Sieben completed the opening day of the heptathlon with a score of 2505, good for 22nd place.

Arizona Athletics contributed to this story.