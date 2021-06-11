No. 5 Arizona Baseball storms to within a win of CWS

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 5 Arizona came roaring back from an early 3-0 deficit Friday night to beat No. 12 Mississippi 9-3 in Game 1 of the NCAA Baseball Tucson Super Regional.

The Wildcats can close out the series and advance to the College World Series in Omaha with a win in Game 2 on Saturday night (7 p.m.).

Arizona Postgame Download: Game 1 win over Mississippi

Tony Bullard hit two more home runs for UA giving him six in his last six games. His second, a solo shot in the 4th tied the game at 3.

Jacob Berry crushed his team-leading 16th home run one inning later to put the Wildcats in front and bringiing the announced crowd of 5,839 at Hi Corbett Field to their feet.

Donta Williams homered as well and finished with four RBI thanks to a three-run double in the 8th.

Tony Bullard has four home runs in the post-season for UA (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Mike Christy)

Chase Silseth struggled for his second straight post-season start but was able to limited the damage after giving up three first inning runs.

Left-handed reliever Riley Cooper (3-0) was dynamite in relief. He tossed two and a third scoreless innings which included stranding runners at second and third in the fifth and getting an inning-ending double play in the sixth.

Arizona's bullpen of Cooper, Dawson Netz and Vince Vanelle combined for four and a third no-hit innings.

Derek Diamond (3-5) took the loss for Mississippi.

Arizona (44-14) has won 23 of their last 27 games.

