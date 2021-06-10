Tucson High grad kicked off Sugar Skulls after scuffle on field

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Sugar Skulls lineman Antonio Rosales was released from the team after his involvement in a scuffle on the field against Iowa.

Rosales and some Iowa players had been apparently talking trash all game, and towards the end, he rammed the player from behind and rammed his shoulder into him on the turf.

In the aftermath, a wild, open-handed slap by Rosales hit a ref, which was caught on camera.

Rosales was ejected and later cut from the Sugar Skulls.

Tucson Sugar Skulls team owner Cathy Guy released this statement:

"He has been released from the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Coach Wooten made the decision immediately, and I fully support his decision. We were in the middle of a very competitive and intense game and unfortunately, Antonio could not control his emotions. We appreciate Antonio’s contributions to our team and wish him nothing but the best with his future endeavors, but we are committed to professionalism and putting a fan-friendly product on the field."

The Tucson Sugar Skulls will travel to Phoenix this Saturday to take on the Arizona Rattlers.