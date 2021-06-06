SCOREBOARD: Sugar Skulls lose; FC Tucson draws

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Neither of Tucson's summer professional sports teams came away with a win this weekend but at least FC Tucson did walk away Saturday night with one point.

USL LEAGUE ONE

FC Tucson played to a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC II at Kino North Stadium. It was the second meeting between the two teams this season and both matches have been in Arizona.

Due to continued COVID-19 restrictions in Canada the Toronto side is playing home games in the first part of the season up the road in Casa Grande at Grande Sports World. They will eventually shift their home base to Kissimmee, Florida.

FC Tucson (2-2-2, 8 points, 7th) won the first meeting in Casa Grande 2-1 on May 26.

The visitors grabbed the early advantage on a goal in the 16th meeting by Themi Antonoglou. It was a short-lived lead as Gio Calixtro equalized the match for FC Tucson just five minutes later.

FCT is home again on Saturday, June 12 against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Dixie Wooten and the Tucson Sugar Skulls lost the initial battle with the head coach's old team.

The Iowa Barnstormers came into The Boneyard and spoiled the home opener with a convincing 33-13 victory.

Mike Jones ran for both Tucson touchdowns.

Mike Minter had his second interception in as many games as the Sugar Skulls (1-2) held the top scoring offense in the IFL to 13 points in the first half.

The Barnstormers defense however shutout Tucson in the second half.

The Sugar Skulls will travel to up I-10 to take on the Arizona Rattlers on Saturday, June 12 at 5:10 p.m. MT. Tucson's next home game will take place on Saturday, June 19 at 6:10 p.m.

