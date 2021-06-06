Skip to Content

No. 5 Wildcats earn Super Regionals berth with 5-2 win over UCSB

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Ryan Holgate had two hits, including a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give No. 5 overall seed Arizona some breathing room, and the Wildcats earned a berth in the Super Regionals by eliminating UC Santa Barbara 5-2 in the Tucson Regional on Sunday.

Arizona starter Chandler Murphy upped his record to 7-0 with the win, allowing one run while scattering seven hits in five innings.

Five Wildcat relievers held the Gauchos (41-20) to three hits and an unearned run over the final four innings with Vince Vannelle getting the final three outs for his eighth save.

Arizona (43-15) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Tanner O'Tremba's RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Nik McClaughry. Cole Cummings RBI single in the top of the fourth pulled UCSB within a run. Holgate's homer stretched the Wildcats lead to 4-1.

Nick Oakley scored on a wild pitch in the seventh for the Gauchos. McClaughry had an RBI single in the eighth to cap the scoring for Arizona.

James Callahan (3-4) took the loss for UCSB, yielding four runs on six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

