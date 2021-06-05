WCWS: Florida State rallies to eliminate UA

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Florida State rallied to beat Arizona 4-3 in a Women's College World Series elimination game Saturday.

The Seminoles advanced to play No. 5 seed Oklahoma State in an elimination game Saturday night.

With the score tied at three heading into the bottom of the seventh, Florida State's Kaley Mudge led off with a single. She advanced to second on a fielder's choice and third on a throwing error by Arizona second baseman Reyna Carranco. Mudge scored the winner on a sacrifice fly by Cassidy Davis.

Arizona's Malia Martinez opened the scoring with a solo homer in the third inning. Dejah Mulipola scored on a sacrifice fly by Carlie Scupin in the fourth to push the Wildcats' lead to 2-0.

Arizona starter Alyssa Denham threw 3 2/3 shutout innings before Mariah Lopez replaced her.

Lopez struggled with control, and if finally caught up with her in the sixth, when she walked a batter and hit a batter. Dani Morgan then took one of her pitches just over the left field fence to give Florida State a 3-2 lead. It was Seminoles' only hit of the inning.

Florida State pitcher Kathryn Sandercock tried to close the deal in the seventh, but Carranco's double scored Janelle Meono to tie the score.

Lopez then gave up the final run in the seventh to get the loss. Sandercock got the win.

