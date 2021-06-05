ALL STARS: Fun had by all in inaugural football showcase

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Sahuaro's Trevion Watkins scored the lone touchdown in a 10-5 win for Team Red in the 1st Southern Arizona High School Showcase.

2021 Southern Arizona High School Showcase

The football game at Gridley Stadium featured players and spirit team members from the Class of 2021 and was coached by local legends Nemer Hassey (Team White) and Dennis Bene (Team Red).

Walden Grove's Adrian Alvarado kicked a 42-yard field goal for Team Red. Christian Gutierrez booted a 36-yard field goal for Team White.

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy running back Evan Lovett was voted the game's MVP.

.@PRCAFootball RB @EvanLovett2021 broke some tough runs for good yardage in the 10-5 win for the Red. He was presented the MVP award after the game. pic.twitter.com/yyjM5E51Ya — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) June 5, 2021

Two players from the game and one of the cheerleaders were awarded the Julian Barcelo Best Teammate Award

Barcelo, who died suddenly in May, played on the interior line for the Tucson Badgers. He graduated in 2017 and competed for several years on JC-level before enrolling at ASU.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.