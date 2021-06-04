UArizona softball team express feelings on upcoming games

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KVOA) - The Arizona Wildcats are resting up, as we speak for what could be a long weekend if they are able to keep advancing.

Arizona suits up against Florida State tomorrow.

If they want to advance to the championship series on Monday, Arizona has to win four games in a row in the losers bracket.

Two on Saturday and two on Sunday.

News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala asked the Wildcats about completing that task. They said that they are up for the challenge.



"I'm super confident in our team," Janelle Meono UArizona freshman outfielder said. "I trust every one of them. I trust every one of them. They all have skills to play this game and they're really good at it. So, I'm not worried. We've prepared for this moment and we'll be fine."

"I'm excited. We have another game left. I get to put this uniform on again. This team is going to be ready," senior shortstop Jessie Harper said. "We're going to do whatever we have to to make it back to the top. But, hey, it's softball, we're playing it. That's all we can do, just keep playing our game, but, be super thankful that we're here."

Hella thankful! It's okay Jessie, You can say that on T.V.!! That's just a testament to how nice, and genuine she is, on and off the field.

In the upcoming game, she has a chance with on swing of the bat to pass Katiyana Mauga as Arizona's all-time home run leader.