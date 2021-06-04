UArizona families to cheer on softball team against Florida State

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KVOA) - The Women's College World Series continues. The Arizona Wildcat Softball Team is in Oklahoma City gunning for another national title.

News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala is in front of the Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial, just a few miles from the stadium where the Wildcats will play Saturday morning in the Women's College World Series.

Many Tucsonans have also visited this site as they take the city. That list includes a family that's overcome their own obstacles.

Al Soderman holds back tears as he talks about what it means to bring his son, Allen Junior to the University of Arizona wildcat games.

"Allen and I came in 2001, and we had a great time, and this is our first time back," Soderman said.

"I can only say, this is the toughest guy that I've ever known," Al said.

In addition to the Soderman family, another proud Wildcat family is in Oklahoma City to cheer on their granddaughter.

Arizona freshman standout Carlie Scupin's grandparents, Chuck and Judy Davis, have nothing but, pride for the Arizona Wildcats!

"We use to take her to games when she was a little girl since she was five or six years old," Judy said.

"She's such a good teammate, and there's a great deal of pride seeing her relate to the other girls on the team," Chuck said.

A team the Sodermans are cheering on, despite the obstacles.

Both the Soderman family and the Scupin family will be representing Tucson and the University of Arizona strong in the stands at Saturday's game against Florida State.