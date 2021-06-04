BASEBALL: Comeback Cats rally to beat GCU

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 5 seed Arizona got down early 4-0 against Phoenix-rival Grand Canyon before rallying for a 12-6 win in the NCAA Baseball Tucson Regional opener.

The Antelopes (39-20-1) hitters jumped on Wildcats ace Chase Silseth early, knocking him out of the game with four runs in nine hits in three innings.

Tony Bullard's home run got the comeback started for UA in the second. Bullard finished a double short of the cycle with three runs batted in.

Tanner O'Tremba also homered for the Pac-12 champion Wildcats. His two-run shot in the 6th broke a 4-4 tie.

Tyler McClaughry and Kobe Kato also had a pair of RBI for Arizona (41-15).

The Wildcats bullpen was outstanding as Riley Cooper, TJ Nichols, Gil Luna and Dawson Netz combined to allow just two runs on five hits over the final six innings. UA did not allow a single walk in the game.

The Wildcats will play UC Santa Barbara in the winner's bracket on Saturday night. The Gauchos upset Oklahoma State 14-4 behind an 11-strikeout performance from starting pitcher Rodney Boone (11-4).

The first game Saturday at Hi Corbett Field will feature the Cowboys and GCU.

Gil Luna and the Wildcats bullpen held GCU in check over the final six innings (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Mike Christy)

TUCSON REGIONAL

Friday, June 4

(GM 1) UC Santa Barbara 14, Oklahoma State 4

(GM 2) No. 5 Arizona 12, Grand Canyon 6

Saturday, June 5

(GM 3) Oklahoma State vs. Grand Canyon (1 p.m.)

(GM 4) UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Arizona (7 p.m.)

Sunday, June 6

(GM 5) GM 3 Winner vs. GM 4 Loser (12 p.m.)

(GM 6) GM 5 Winner vs. GM 4 Winner (6 p.m.)

Monday, June 7

(GM 7) Same as GM 6 (7 p.m.)

*If Necessary

