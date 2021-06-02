UArizona women’s softball to play No.3 Alabama

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KVOA) - The University of Arizona softball team is in Oklahoma City getting ready to face off against No. 3 Alabama on Thursday in the women's college world series.

The USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex is just a few miles away from where I'm standing, here in Oklahoma City. It's the site of the 2021 Women's College World Series.

Arizona is returning to College World Series after being there in 2019. Of course, last year, 2020, it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Whatever the case is, revenge is on the mind of the Wildcats. In their last appearance in Oklahoma City, they were shut out by Alabama, their upcoming opponent.

A couple of years ago, Alabama jumped out to a 2-0 lead and never looked back, eliminating the wildcats from the 2019 women's college world series.

So, it's no secret that the Wildcats are hoping for some redemption in round one against the crimson tide.

"Oh, I don't think you ever forget about a loss that a team gives you," Jessica Harper, UArizona senior shortstop said. "I definitely remember it. It's etched in there. I won't forget it. It's gonna be a lot of people there, it's gonna be different, but, I'm just so excited, and I think our team has a really good shot. We're going to be a competitive bunch."

Competitive?

Against a team in Alabama that hasn't lost a game in a month and a half!

Yes!

Bama is on an 18 game winning streak and is riding the arms of one of the best pitching staffs in America, with a collective 1.69 earned run average. That tops in the sec!

"Pretty good defensive team, but, they rely on their pitching. I think that's going to be a key to us, if we can get into their pitching then we'll have a chance of putting a crack in the damn," UArizona head softball coach Mike Candrea said.

It'll be strength versus strength. Arizona's bats against Bama's strong pitching.

Arizona's Janelle Meono is ready for the task. She led the PAC-12 in hitting with a .439 batting average.

Wildcat catcher Dejah Mulipola wacked 21 home runs to lead the conference.

The Wildcats are averaging 9.4 runs per game in the postseason!

Let's do it!!!

The first pitch in the showdown between Alabama and Arizona is set for 4 p.m. Tucson time.

Let's not look too far ahead, but the winner of the matchup between Bama and the Wildcats will take on the winner of the game between UCLA and Florida state!

Two familiar foes of the Wildcats!