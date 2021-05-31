Tucson high grad excited about heading to World Series with UA

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KVOA) - Former Tucson High School softball standout Carlie Scupin has dreamed of representing her hometown university in the Women's College World Series.

Now it's a dream come true.

Scupin and the Wildcats will suit up on Thursday in round one of the 2021 Women's College World Series against No. 3 Oklahoma.

"It means a lot being from Tucson, being able to play for this team, play for Arizona, play for Coach Candrea,” Scupin said. “I think is a dream of every little girl, especially little girls from Tucson.”

The Tucson native who suited up for legendary High School Softball Coach Bert Otero for her senior season at Tucson High said she's also looking forward to seeing some of her family members in the stands in Oklahoma City.

“When Carlie first came in here, I was kind of blown away,” said Arizona senior power hitter Jessie Harper. “I was like, ‘Wow, this girl’s so strong.’ She can hit the ball so far. At practice, I think in the beginning of the year, she put a few balls on the Gittings Building back there, and I [was] just kind of blown away. I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, where did this girl come from?'”

Scupin hopes to continue to impress as the Wildcats get set for the opener on Thursday with a first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. Tucson time.