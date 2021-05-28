UArizona steals win at No.6 Arkansas to start Super Regionals

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS (KVOA) - The Arizona Wildcats are now just one victory away from advancing to the 2021 College Softball World Series, after the 10-4 victory over No. 6 Arkansas in game one of the Super Regionals.

UArizona Catcher Dejah Mulipola blasted two home runs and knocked in three runs, while Jessie Harper hit the 91st home run over her career in the victory.

Hanna Bowen pitched a complete-game victory.

Five Wildcat players had at least two hits in the game. Tucson High alum Carlie Scupin was 2/3. Janelle Meoño had two hits in five at-bats and scored two runs. Malia Martinez had two hits and two RBI's. Sharlize Palacios smacked a home run and was 2/4 with 3 RBI's.

Arizona will battle it out in the second game of the series on Saturday at 2 p.m. Tucson time. The Game will be aired on ESPN2.