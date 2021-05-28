Skip to Content

UA players react to super regional win at Arkansas

10:41 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KVOA) - The Arizona Wildcats will begin Saturday morning just one victory away from advancing to the College World Series after beating No. 6 Arkansas 10-4 in game one of their super regional matchup.

Dejah Mulipola hit two of Arizona's four home runs, a first-inning two-run shot and a sixth-inning solo shot.   

Mulipola said, “I definitely love inside pitches, that’s a given."

"[Arkansas' pitcher] threw me one that was a little bit up and I took it for a ball. Then she came a little bit lower in the zone, but it was still inside, and I swung and the rest was history,” she added.

Mulipoloa's last homer was the 2nd of a sequence that also saw Jessie Harper hit her 91st career home run in the game.  Harper has nowed moved into solo third in NCAA history in all-time round-trippers. 

“I thought her getting us on the board early was huge,” said Arizona head coach Mike Candrea. “For where we’re playing and trying to get the crowd out of it a little bit, I thought it was a great at-bat and a great thing for us to start this game off.

The Wildcats will take on Arkansas on Saturday with a 2 p.m, Tucson time, first-pitch.

Author Profile Photo

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

