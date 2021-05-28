UA players react to super regional win at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KVOA) - The Arizona Wildcats will begin Saturday morning just one victory away from advancing to the College World Series after beating No. 6 Arkansas 10-4 in game one of their super regional matchup.

Dejah Mulipola hit two of Arizona's four home runs, a first-inning two-run shot and a sixth-inning solo shot.

Mulipola said, “I definitely love inside pitches, that’s a given."

"[Arkansas' pitcher] threw me one that was a little bit up and I took it for a ball. Then she came a little bit lower in the zone, but it was still inside, and I swung and the rest was history,” she added.

Mulipoloa's last homer was the 2nd of a sequence that also saw Jessie Harper hit her 91st career home run in the game. Harper has nowed moved into solo third in NCAA history in all-time round-trippers.

“I thought her getting us on the board early was huge,” said Arizona head coach Mike Candrea. “For where we’re playing and trying to get the crowd out of it a little bit, I thought it was a great at-bat and a great thing for us to start this game off.

The Wildcats will take on Arkansas on Saturday with a 2 p.m, Tucson time, first-pitch.