UArizona track, field doing well at NCAA West Prelims

10:06 pm

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KVOA) - Six University of Arizona athletes in track and field are still alive as they get set to take part in day three of the NCAA West Prelims. 

Here's Thursday's schedule of UArizona athletes set to compete (beginning with Mountain View High School alum Justice Summerset):

Friday Schedule

  • 11:00 a.m. - High Jump - Justice Summerset 
  • 11:30 a.m. - Discus - Jordan Geist, Jakob Chamberlin
  • 3:30 p.m. - 4x100 relay
  • 3:45 p.m. - 1500m - Victor Ortiz-Rivera
  • 5:20 p.m. - 400m - Johnnie Blockburger, Umajesty Williams
  • 5:55 p.m. - 400mH - Calvin Wilson
  • 6:30 p.m. - 5000m - Victor Ortiz-Rivera
  • 7:15 p.m. - 4x400 relay
Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

