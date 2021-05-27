UArizona track, field doing well at NCAA West Prelims

UArizona track, field doing well at NCAA West PrelimsNew
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KVOA) - Six University of Arizona athletes in track and field are still alive as they get set to take part in day three of the NCAA West Prelims.
Here's Thursday's schedule of UArizona athletes set to compete (beginning with Mountain View High School alum Justice Summerset):
Friday Schedule
- 11:00 a.m. - High Jump - Justice Summerset
- 11:30 a.m. - Discus - Jordan Geist, Jakob Chamberlin
- 3:30 p.m. - 4x100 relay
- 3:45 p.m. - 1500m - Victor Ortiz-Rivera
- 5:20 p.m. - 400m - Johnnie Blockburger, Umajesty Williams
- 5:55 p.m. - 400mH - Calvin Wilson
- 6:30 p.m. - 5000m - Victor Ortiz-Rivera
- 7:15 p.m. - 4x400 relay