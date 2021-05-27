UArizona football times released for 1st three games

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pac-12 Conference released its first set of kickoff times and television designations for the 2021 Arizona Football season, which included information for five of the Wildcats' games.

Two of the five games will air on the ESPN family of networks with the other three broadcasted on the Pac-12 Networks.

Week One: Arizona vs. BYU (in Las Vegas) on Saturday, Sept. 4 – 7:30 p.m. (MST) on ESPN

Week Two: San Diego State at Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 11 – 7:00 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks

Week Three: Northern Arizona at Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 18 – 7:00 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Arizona & Pac-12 Watch Now

Week Seven: Washington at Arizona on Friday, Oct. 22 – 7:30 p.m. (MST) on ESPN2

Week 11: Arizona at Washington State on Friday, Nov. 19 – 7:00 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks

Future kickoff times and television designations will be announced by the Pac-12 at later dates.