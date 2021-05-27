UArizona beats Dixie State 4-2

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fresh off of clinching at least a share of the PAC-12 title, the Arizona Wildcat baseball team knocked off Dixie State 4-2 in the first of a three-game series.

The games against Dixie State will have no effect on the PAC-12 title.

Oregon Duck players came into the night knowing they'd have to sweep California in order to gain a -share- of the PAC-12 title with the Wildcats.

The Ducks beat Cal on Thursday night, 11-5, and remain alive for a share of the title. If Oregon loses in the next two days against the Golden Bears, the Wildcats will have an outright conference championship.

Coach Jay Johnson and the 6th ranked Arizona Wildcats will most likely get the chance to host two NCAA regionals at Hi Corbett Field.

The NCAA selection committee will make the official announcements on Sunday.

Starting pitcher Chandler Murphy will be making his first start since April 13 at Grand Canyon, worked 5.0 innings and allowed just two unearned runs on three hits with a trio of strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision.

Southpaw relievers Randy Abshier (4-0) and Gil Luna covered 4.0 innings for the Wildcats and combined to allow just three baserunners while striking out five. Abshier tossed 2.2 frames of one-hit relief to earn his fourth win of the year, while Luna fanned three in 1.1 innings to earn his first save of the season

The first pitch for Friday's and Saturday's games at Hi Corbett against Dixie State is set for 6 p.m.

Plenty of tickets are available and seating capacity is now at 100 percent at Hi Corbett Field now that coronavirus numbers are down in Pima County.