Former UArizona standout Ayton, Suns lose game 3 to Lakers

LOS ANGELES (KVOA) - The Phoenix Suns lost for a second straight game in the playoffs against the LA Lakers after Lebron James and his California-ballers pulled away in the second half for a 109-95 victory.

Former Arizona standout Deandre Ayton notched another double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Lebron James barely missed a double-double after recording 21 points and dishing out eleven assists. He also had one steal and six rebounds.

The Lakers lead the series two games to one.