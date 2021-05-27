Skip to Content

Former UArizona standout Ayton, Suns lose game 3 to Lakers

Arizona WildcatsSportsTop Stories

LOS ANGELES (KVOA) - The Phoenix Suns lost for a second straight game in the playoffs against the LA Lakers after Lebron James and his California-ballers pulled away in the second half for a 109-95 victory.

Former Arizona standout Deandre Ayton notched another double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Lebron James barely missed a double-double after recording 21 points and dishing out eleven assists. He also had one steal and six rebounds.

The Lakers lead the series two games to one. 

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

