Skip to Content

Phoenix Suns to return to LA tied 1-1 heading to Game 3

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
4:47 pm SportsTop Stories

PHOENIX (KVOA)  -- The Suns are preparing for Thursday's game three in the NBA playoffs against the LA Lakers after falling 109-102 at home on Tuesday night.

The Phoenix Suns were 51-21, and finished in second place in the Western Conference during the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers had 42 wins and 30 losses, and was in seventh place  in the Western Conference during the regular season. 

However, the Lakers' star Lebron James was just one of many players who were injured throughout the regular season.

Anthony Davis scored 34 points to lead Los Angeles to the win and Devin Booker recorded 31 points in the loss for Phoenix.

Former Arizona Wildcat basketball standout Deandre Ayton notched another "double-double" in Tuesday night's loss.

Author Profile Photo

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

More Stories

Skip to content