Phoenix Suns to return to LA tied 1-1 heading to Game 3

PHOENIX (KVOA) -- The Suns are preparing for Thursday's game three in the NBA playoffs against the LA Lakers after falling 109-102 at home on Tuesday night.

The Phoenix Suns were 51-21, and finished in second place in the Western Conference during the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers had 42 wins and 30 losses, and was in seventh place in the Western Conference during the regular season.

However, the Lakers' star Lebron James was just one of many players who were injured throughout the regular season.

Anthony Davis scored 34 points to lead Los Angeles to the win and Devin Booker recorded 31 points in the loss for Phoenix.

Former Arizona Wildcat basketball standout Deandre Ayton notched another "double-double" in Tuesday night's loss.