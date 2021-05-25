Arizona golf stuns No. 1 Stanford, but falls in Final Four

SCOTTSDALE (KVOA) - The Arizona women's golf team barely made it into the Elite eight, match-play (making the cut by just one stroke).

As an eight-seed in the quarterfinals, the Wildcats would have to face No. 1 Stanford in match play.

Most people didn't give Arizona a chance. However, the Wildcats rose to the occasion and knocked off No. 1-seed Stanford 3-2 to advance to the semi-finals (Final Four).

However, unfortunately, Arizona fell just short against Ole Miss in the semi-finals, losing 3-2.

News 4 Tucson's David Kelly was the only Tucson-area TV reporter shadowing the Wildcats during their monumental upset.