UArizona women’s golf advances to final eight at National Championships

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (KVOA) - It was a nail-biter for the University of Arizona women's golf team heading into the final hole of Monday's competition at the National Championships at the Grayhawk Golf Course in the Phoenix area.

Only the top eight teams would advance to the match-play portion of the national championships on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Wildcats did just that.

The Wildcats slipped into the top eight by only one stroke, after ending at +21. LSU and Florida State finished one shot short of making the cut at +22.

Arizona State advanced to match play at the national championship at Grayhawk by tieing the University of Arizona for seventh place (+21).

The Wildcats will now face No. 1 seed Stanford (who smoked the competition by winning by 13 strokes over the 2nd place team Duke).

