Tucson Saguaros pro team in search of family hosts

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Saguaros are opening their sixth season in Tucson, playing against Santa Fe Fuego in the Pecos League Mountain Division.

The Saguaros are currently looking for host families for the season.

Host families provide a place to sleep, a meal to share as a family and a place to do their laundry.

"We need beds and hosts for 25 players, and right now we have hosts for 12," Laura Martin, the Saguaros Director of Game Day Operations, said.

"Basically if there is anyone who wants to host these guys, it would be a great fun opportunity," Tucson Saguaros second-year manager, Sean McNeil, said. "They're like big brothers to your children, if you have children, and if they play baseball. They could teach them a thing or two."

"These guys are following their dream of baseball, you will build a bond and make a lifetime of memories in the process," the Saguaros said. "Host a player, you and your family will gain entry to our home games, what a deal!! This is a great way to get to know the Tucson Saguaros and provide them a home for the season. Play ball!"

If you would like to build your own memories and enjoy a season of Tucson Saguaro baseball by hosting a player or two, please contact the Director of Game Day Operations - Laura Martin at laura.martin.baseball@gmail.com