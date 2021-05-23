dK Cactus Call: Emma Nicholas

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Emma Nicholas knows how to serve.

The 7th grader at Faith Lutheran School is the best server on her middle school volleyball team. This season she's had a pair of perfect service games for the Falcons.

In her first perfect game, she served 25 consecutive points to lead her team to a 25-0 set victory. In her second perfect game, her opponent opened with the serve and after the Falcons won the set's 1st point, Nicholas reeled off 24 straight service points to win again 25-0.

Emma Nicholas was the only server in a pair of 25-0 set victory for Faith Lutheran School this season (Photo courtesy: Robert Summerset)

The 13-year old utilizes a jump serve. She learned it while playing at Faith Lutheran but perfected it while training with Club Cactus in Oro Valley.

Nicholas plans to attend Pusch Ridge Chrisitian Academy where she'll plans to further her volleyball career. She hopes to one day be able to play in college.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

David Kelly awards a Cactus Call to an athlete/s with local ties who has shown an extraordinary performance in the world of sports and a Cat Call to an athlete/s who has shown an extraordinary performance in the world of sports and is an alumni of the UA Athletics program.