SOFTBALL: Arizona and Ole Miss play Sunday for a spot in the Super Regionals

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Dejah Mulipola hit a pair of home runs as 11th seed Arizona jumped out to an 8-0 lead Saturday and held on for a 12-6 victory over Mississippi in the winner's bracket of the NCAA Softball Tucson Regional.

The Wildcats (38-13) will meet the Rebels (36-21) again Sunday in the regional final. Ole Miss eliminated Villanova 6-2 Saturday night after the Cats from Philadelphia had sent home the University of Maryland, Baltimore County 4-3.

Mulipola hit a three-run home run in the first inning and added a two-run shot in the 6th after the Rebels had creeped back to within three runs. She now has 19 home runs on the season.

Sharlize Palacios hit a grand slam in the second, her 17th home run of the season. The freshman has two home runs and eight runs batted in the Wildcats opening two tournament games.

Autumn Gillespie homered and drove in three runs for Mississippi. Abbey Latham added a pair of RBI. Nogales native Blaise Biringer (Cienega '20) singled and a doubled and has eight hits in three regional games.

First pitch for Sunday's regional final is 5 p.m. The Rebels will need to beat UA twice to advance to the Super Regionals.

