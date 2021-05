GREEN BAY, Wis. -- (KVOA) - Coach Dixie Wooten saw his coaching debut with the Tucson Sugar Skulls turn sour as the Old Pueblo indoor football team's 2021 opener ended in a 42-36 loss.

The Tucson Sugar Skulls will take on the Duke City Gladiators on May 29.

The Sugar Skulls will have their first game at home, at the Tucson Convention Center, against Coach Dixie Wooten's old team, the Iow Barnstormers, on June 5.