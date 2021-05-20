UA softball excited to have fans in stands for ‘Tucson Regional’

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's now do-or-die for Coach Mike Candrea and the Arizona softball team as the Wildcats begin NCAA regional games on Friday against UMBC.

If the Wildcats can survive the double-elimination weekend in the Tucson Regional they'll advance to the Super Regional round, most likely at Arkansas.

However, it's never smart to look ahead.

The Wildcats will start tournament play at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Hillenbrand Stadium against UMBC. Other teams in the tournament include Ole Miss and Villanova.

Arizona is an 11 seed and will go up against a UMBC pitcher with a 0.65 ERA in 140 innings this season. UMBC's Courtney Coppersmith has a record of 19-2.