Davis leaves Arizona a champion for the ages

ELOY (KVOA) -- When Goodyear Millennium head football coach Lamar Early showed up at the Conference 2A state championship game last December, he may have been one of the few people in attendance who understood the significance of what was about to happen.

After watching his friend Rishard Davis coach the Santa Cruz Valley Dust Devils to a 42-7 victory over the Benson Bobcats, Early walked up to Davis and delivered some stunning news.

Davis had just become the first black head football coach in the history of high school football in the state of Arizona to win a state championship game.

Rishard Davis took Santa Cruz Valley to two state championship games in his seven seasons as head football coach

It might be fitting that it happened in the small outpost of a high school in the town of Eloy off the I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson in Pinal County. Santa Cruz Valley Union High School has sent five football players on to play in the NFL. For a town of just 16,000 residence that is the most per capita of any city in the state of Arizona.

Player (Senior year) (NFL experience)

Art Malone ('65) (7 NFL seasons-Falcons/Eagles)

Benny Malone ('69) (6 NFL seasons-Dolphins/Redskins)

Mossy Cade ('79) (2 NFL seasons-Packers)

Eddie Cade ('89) (1 NFL season-Patriots)

Levi Jones ('96) (8 NFL seasons-Bengals/Redskins)

The Dust Devils have a rich tradition of football success. The program has now won eight state championships but 2020 was their first in 30 years.

It was the second team that Davis had taken to the state championship game. His 2017 squad lost to Thatcher by one point in overtime.

Davis is leaving Santa Cruz Valley a champion. The coach is returning to his home state of Alabama where he will becoming the offensive coordinator at Chilton County High School near his hometown of Maplesville.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.