UArizona women’s basketball coach inspirational speech at graduation

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona head women's basketball coach, Adia Barnes, gave an inspirational speech to graduating seniors from the University of Arizona.

"We're forgetting about 2020. You're graduating into new beginnings," Barnes said. "2021 we're taking by the reigns, and we are not knocking on any doors, we are going to the doors and kicking them down and starting something special. We're not looking back, we're forging forward and doing our best. But we're doing it by being the best version of yourself."

Barnes, who led the Arizona women's basketball team to the national championship game, addressed the hundreds of students graduating at the May 18 ceremony at Arizona Stadium, while thousands looked on in the stands.

She ended the speech with, "Bear down. Go cats."