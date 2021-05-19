UArizona softball freshman sensation ready for NCAA’s

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the 11th seeded Arizona softball team gears up to host the "Tucson Regional" of the NCAA tournament, freshman outfield sensation Janelle Meoño continues to rack up the post-season accolades.

Janelle Meoño was named the Pac-12 "Freshman of the Year" after leading the conference in batting average.

Arizona will host the UMBC Retrievers at 5:30 p.m. at Hillenbrand Stadium.

AZ Athletics has just announced that they are allowing "full capacity" for the games this weekend as COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Pima County.

Here is more information on the "Tucson Regional" and the Wildcats compliments of Arizona Athletics: