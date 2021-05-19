UArizona softball freshman sensation ready for NCAA’s

UArizona softball freshman sensation ready for NCAA’sNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - As the 11th seeded Arizona softball team gears up to host the "Tucson Regional" of the NCAA tournament, freshman outfield sensation Janelle Meoño continues to rack up the post-season accolades.
Janelle Meoño was named the Pac-12 "Freshman of the Year" after leading the conference in batting average.
Arizona will host the UMBC Retrievers at 5:30 p.m. at Hillenbrand Stadium.
AZ Athletics has just announced that they are allowing "full capacity" for the games this weekend as COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Pima County.
Here is more information on the "Tucson Regional" and the Wildcats compliments of Arizona Athletics:
- Arizona is making its 34th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament, the longest active streak in the country and seven years longer than the second-longest active streak and the longest streak ever in the sport.
- The Wildcats are hosting NCAA Regionals for the fourth consecutive complete season and 25th time overall.
- Arizona is 173-63 overall in the NCAA Tournament in 33 previous appearances. The Cats are 95-12 in NCAA Regionals and 73-7 at home in the round. UArizona went 3-0 at the 2019 Tucson Regional, beating Harvard once and Auburn twice on its way to its 30th NCAA Regional title and 14th super regional appearance in the last 15 seasons.
- Janelle Meoño was named Pac-12 "Freshman of the Year", the first Wildcat to win the award since Katiyana Mauga in 2014. Meoño was the Pac-12 Batting Champion as well with her .442 regular-season batting average. Meoño is Arizona’s second straight Pac-12 Batting Champion after Reyna Carranco earned the distinction in 2019.
- In all, nine Wildcats were honored by the conference in its postseason awards. Jessie Harper, Janelle Meoño, Dejah Mulipola and Sharlize Palacios were named first-team All-Pac-12 while Hanah Bowen, Alyssa Denham and Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza were named second-team all-conference. Reyna Carranco was named to the third team. Arizona placed three on the All-Freshman Team: Meoño, Palacios and Carlie Scupin.
- The Wildcats had three players named to the conference’s all-defensive team: Jessie Harper, Dejah Mulipola and Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza. Arizona is second in the NCAA with a .986 fielding percentage, on pace to set the Arizona all-time record.
- Jessie Harper was named the 2021 Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete, recognizing her for her excellent work in the classroom as well as her accomplishments on the field. Harper, a 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-American, graduated last spring with a 3.74 GPA and a degree in sociology. She is currently studying for her master's degree.
- Senior shortstop Jessie Harper enters the postseason with 89 career home runs, the fourth-most in NCAA history. She is three shy of the Arizona and Pac-12 records (Katiayana Mauga – 92) and six shy of the NCAA record (Lauren Chamberlain, Oklahoma – 95).
- Senior catcher Dejah Mulipola, who will compete this summer for Team USA in the Olympics, is second in the Pac-12 with 17 home runs and 55 RBI. She leads the league in on-base percentage (.524) and is second with a .858 slugging percentage. Mulipola has reached base in 47 of Arizona's 49 games this year.
- The Wildcats had three players selected in the Athletes Unlimited College Draft last week -- Dejah Mulipola, Jessie Harper and Alyssa Denham. Arizona was the only school to have multiple seniors selected, making up a quarter of the total draft picks on Monday night (3/12). The trio will join alumnae Katiyana Mauga and Danielle O'Toole in the league this summer.
- Arizona will spend the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament within the friendly confines of Hillenbrand Stadium, where the Wildcats are 25-3 this season. Arizona had a 30-game home winning streak snapped last weekend vs. UCLA.
- Arizona head coach Mike Candrea is the winningest coach in the history of NCAA Softball. He has won 1,669 career games entering the week. He leads Michigan’s Carol Hutchins (1,667) by two wins.
- Senior shortstop Jessie Harper hit her 89th career home run two weeks ago at Oregon, moving one shy of becoming the fourth player in NCAA history to hit 90 career homers. Arizona has five of the seven players in NCAA history to hit 85 or more home runs: Katiyana Mauga (92), Jessie Harper (89), Stacie Chambers (87), Leah Braatz (85) and Laura Espinoza (85).
- As the calendar turned to May, Arizona finally returning to full health. So far this season, Arizona's four All-Americans -- Reyna Carranco, Jessie Harper, Dejah Mulipola and Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza -- have played together in just 23 of UA's 47 games. Carranco missed 22 games with a broken bone in her right hand. When she returned, Palomino-Cardoza missed three games with an injured knee.
- The Wildcats have three of the top 12 home run hitters in the country. Jessie Harper is the active career leader with 89 homers, six shy of the NCAA record, Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza is tied for fifth with 68 homers and Dejah Mulipola is 12th with 64.